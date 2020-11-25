India, Sri Lanka - Tropical cyclone NIVAR (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, IMD, Department of Meteorology Sri Lanka)(ECHO Daily Flash of 25 November 2020)

Tropical cyclone NIVAR is strengthening as it moves north-west over the south-western Bay of Bengal towards south-eastern India. On 25 November at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 300 km east of Nagapattinam Town (Tamil Nadu State) with maximum sustained wind of 111 km/h (tropical storm). On the forecast track, NIVAR will continue north-west and it will make landfall over the north-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu State, very close to Chennai City between the night of 25 and the early hours of 26 November, with maximum sustained wind up to 120-130 km/h. On 25-27 November, heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge are expected across the northern and eastern Provinces of Sri Lanka, as well as south-eastern India, including Tamil Nadu, south coastal Andra Pradesh, south-eastern Karnataka and Telangana. Red warnings for heavy rain and strong wind have been issued for Tamil Nadu and Andra Pradesh (southeastern India) and red warnings for strong wind over northern Sri Lanka.