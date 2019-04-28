India, Sri Lanka - Tropical Cyclone FANI (India Meteorological Department, Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 April 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 28 Apr 2019 — View Original
- As of 28 April 12:00 (IST) tropical cyclone ‘FANI’ was located in the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas moving in a north-northwesterly direction. The storm is approximately 775 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 1 110 km southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 1 300 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) in India.
- Over the next 12 hours the storm is likely to intensify moving to the northwest until 30 April, after which a gradual shift to the northeast is predicted.
- Gale force winds are predicted to reach 120-130 km/h with gusts up to 145 km/h over Southwest Bay of Bengal from the morning of 29 April.
- In Sri Lanka, showers or thundershowers are predicted in the Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Central provinces.