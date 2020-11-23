India + 1 more
India, Sri Lanka – Severe weather (DG ECHO, IMD, Local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2020)
- On 21 November, a low-pressure area formed in the south and central Bay of Bengal, it is expected to get intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Niver’ during the next 24 hours.
- According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is likely to move north-westwards and make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram in northern Tamil Nadu around 25 November with maximum sustained wind of 80-90 km/h gusting 100 km/h.
- Under its influence, heavy rain coupled with strong wind and storm surge likely affect the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh in India and Eastern, Northern and North-Central provinces in Sri Lanka between 24 and 26 November.
- IMD issued an orange alert (be prepared) in these areas and red alert (take action) for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on 25 November.
- Local administrations are put on high alert and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this period.