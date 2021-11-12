India + 1 more
India, Sri Lanka - Floods and landslides, update ( GDACS, IMD, Meteo Sri Lanka, NDMI, DMC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 November 2021)
- The number of casualties has been increasing in Sri Lanka and south-eastern India following widespread floods and landslides. In addition, Tropical Cyclone FOUR made landfall over northeastern Tamil Nadu State (south-eastern India) on 11 November, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
- In Sri Lanka, 26 people have died, and more than 230,000 people have been affected as reported by the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).
- In Tamil Nadu State, the number of weather-related deaths has increased to 14, and more than 11,000 people have been evacuated to 199 evacuation centres.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most parts of Sri Lanka. In India, light to moderate rain at most places with heavy rain at isolated places are expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south Karnataka and Kerala.