India – Southwest Monsoon floods (NERC, IMD, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 September 2018)
Following the onset of the south-west Monsoon, heavy rains continued to trigger floods in eight States (Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Nagaland).
According to national authorities as of 19 September, the death toll is at 1 393, 501 in Kerala, 180 in Karnataka, 53 in Assam, 251 in West Bengal, 297 in Uttar Pradesh, 69 in Uttarakhand, 31 in Odisha and 11 in Nagaland. 45 people are also reported missing, 428 injured and more than 10 200 000 people affected.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over Karnataka, West Bengal and Odisha States.