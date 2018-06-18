18 Jun 2018

India - Southwest monsoon floods (IMD, ASDMA, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 Jun 2018

Following the onset of the monsoon, heavy rains have resulted in floods in the north-eastern State of Assam. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as of 17 June at 10.30 UTC, five people were reported death (three in Cachar District, one in Hailakandi District and one in Karimganj Distict). In addition, ASDMA reported 448 495 people affected across six districts (Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Golaghat, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar). Over the next 24 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), as of 18 June at 7.30 UTC, more heavy rains are forecast over Assam State.

