India - South west monsoon floods (IMD, Skymetweather, ASDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2018)

Following the onset of south west monsoons, heavy rains have resulted in floods in the north eastern state of Assam and the southern Indian State of Kerala. 28 deaths have been reported so far: one in Assam and 27 in Kerala. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 166 388 people have been affected in Assam.

Seven districts in Assam (Hokai, Karbi Anglong, West Golaghat, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cachar) and five districts in Kerala (Kozhikode, Alappuzha Malappuram, Wayanad and Idukki) are the most affected.

In Kerala, around 10 people are suspected to be missing in Kozhikode. Rescue operations are underway to trace them. Several educational institutions have been closed in the most affected regions of the mentioned districts. Damage has been reported to crops, houses and trees with 60 army personnel engaging in clearing debris. Major rivers such as Bharathapuzha are in full spate.

Government authorities in both states have opened up relief camps (115 in Assam and 45 in Kerala).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rains in both states with heavy to very heavy rainfall for northern parts of Kerala until 19 June. High waves are also expected along the coast and fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea.