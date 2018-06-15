15 Jun 2018

India - South west monsoon floods (IMD, Skymetweather, ASDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 15 Jun 2018 View Original

Following the onset of south west monsoons, heavy rains have resulted in floods in the north eastern state of Assam and the southern Indian State of Kerala. 28 deaths have been reported so far: one in Assam and 27 in Kerala. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 166 388 people have been affected in Assam.

Seven districts in Assam (Hokai, Karbi Anglong, West Golaghat, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cachar) and five districts in Kerala (Kozhikode, Alappuzha Malappuram, Wayanad and Idukki) are the most affected.

In Kerala, around 10 people are suspected to be missing in Kozhikode. Rescue operations are underway to trace them. Several educational institutions have been closed in the most affected regions of the mentioned districts. Damage has been reported to crops, houses and trees with 60 army personnel engaging in clearing debris. Major rivers such as Bharathapuzha are in full spate.

Government authorities in both states have opened up relief camps (115 in Assam and 45 in Kerala).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rains in both states with heavy to very heavy rainfall for northern parts of Kerala until 19 June. High waves are also expected along the coast and fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.