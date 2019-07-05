India - Severe weather update (IMD, NOAA, Reliefweb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 July 2019)

The Monsoon rainfall affecting western India, particularly Maharashtra State, has resulted in casualties and damage. Media report 21 fatalities and more than 60 injured in Mumbai, 21 dead in Pune and 10 more across Maharashtra State. Heavy rainfall caused the breach of the Tiware Dam (Chiplun Municipality, Ratnagiri District), triggering floods that resulted in 18 deaths. Several houses were washed away in the villages of Bhendewadi, Daadar, Akle, Riktoli, Ovali, Kalkavne and Nandivase. Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast over north-western Kerala, western Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra as well as over southern Gujarat.