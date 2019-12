Heavy rain has been affecting southern India - particularly Tamil Nadu and Pudducherry - over the last week, causing casualties and damage.

Media report, 27 fatalities of which 17 in Coimbatore District (Tamil Nadu) and 10 more across Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Thoothukkudi Districts (Tamil Nadu).

Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over the already affected areas.