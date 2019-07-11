India - Severe weather UPDATE (ASDMA, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 July 2019)

Heavy rain continues to affect eleven districts of the Assam State (north-eastern India), causing floods and triggering landslides which have resulted in fatalities and damage.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as of 10 July, three people have died, two due to floods in the Districts of Golaghat and Dhemaji and one in Kamrup District after a landslide. At least 200,000 people have been affected and 530 villages flooded.

The National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have been activated to assist the affected people in the rescue and evacuation process.

The authorities have deployed three relief camps (two in Titabar and one in Jorhat) with 249 people sheltered, and ten relief distribution centres are in operation.

For the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast over the northern and north-eastern states of the country (including the Assam State). In addition, a warning for heavy rain has been issued for the above-mentioned area.