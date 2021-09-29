India
India - Severe weather (NDMI, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 September 2021)
On 27-28 September, heavy rain and lightning were reported across northern and central India, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and the Rajasthan States, leading to casualties.
The India Disaster Management Division (NDMI) reports 26 fatalities due to lightning or floods caused by heavy rain. In Maharashtra, 317 people have been evacuated.
Light to moderate rain with lightning is forecast over Uttar Pradesh on 29-30 September.