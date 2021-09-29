India

India - Severe weather (NDMI, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 September 2021)

  • On 27-28 September, heavy rain and lightning were reported across northern and central India, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and the Rajasthan States, leading to casualties.

  • The India Disaster Management Division (NDMI) reports 26 fatalities due to lightning or floods caused by heavy rain. In Maharashtra, 317 people have been evacuated.

  • Light to moderate rain with lightning is forecast over Uttar Pradesh on 29-30 September.

