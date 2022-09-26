India - Severe weather (NDMI, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 September 2022)

On 23-24 September, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were reported across northern India, resulting in at least 36 fatalities.

According to media reports, 24 people died in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rainfall-related accidents, while 12 other individuals died after lighting events.

Since June, more than 1,945 have died across India, due to the heavy monsoon rains, as reported by the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI). About 90 people remain missing and 1,260 individuals sustained injuries.