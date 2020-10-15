India - Severe weather (IMD, NDMI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting the central and southern States, particularly Telangana, Andra Pradesh, North Karnataka, and South Odisha, over the last few days, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.

Media report more than 40 fatalities (32 in Telangana State and 10 in Andra Pradesh State) and at least 80,000 evacuated people to relief camps.

For the next 24 hours, heavy rain and strong wind are forecast over the western coastal States and heavy rain with thunderstorms are expected across the central and eastern coastal States.