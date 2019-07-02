India - Severe weather (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 July 2019)
- Monsoon rains have been affecting western India, particularly the cities of Mumbai and Pune (Maharashtra State), over the past few days.
- According to media reports, 20 people died in Mumbai (14 following a wall collapse) and dozens have been injured. 15 people died in Pune when another wall fell on a cluster of homes. Several suburban and regional trains have been suspended, roads have been flooded and some schools/colleges have been closed.
- A red warning for heavy rain has been issued for the coastal area of Maharashtra State and for Madhya Pradesh State.