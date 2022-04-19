India - Severe weather (IMD, media) (ECHO daily Flash of 19 April 2022)

Heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms have been affecting Assam State (northeastern India) since early April, causing floods and a number of severe weather-related incidents (particularly due to lightning) that have resulted in casualties and damage. Media report, as of 19 April, 20 fatalities (mainly due to lightning), more than 3,000 fully damaged houses, over 19,000 partially damaged houses and more than 95,000 people affected across 1,410 villages throughout the State. Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over northern, central and western Assam.