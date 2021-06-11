India - Severe weather (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2021)

Heavy rain with thunderstorms due to the South-west Monsoon has been affecting parts of India over the past few days, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.

According to media reports, at least 27 people have died following lightning events in West Bengal State (eastern India). In Gangtok City (Sikkim State, northern India) one person died following a landslide. Furthermore, widespread floods have affected the Mumbai area (Maharashtra State) since 9 June causing damage and traffic disruption.

On 11-12 June, heavy rain is forecast across western, central, northern and eastern States of India. Red alerts for strong winds and heavy rain with thunderstorms are in effect over western Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chattisgarh and Odisha.