India - Severe weather (DG ECHO, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 December 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 02 Dec 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rains have been affecting several parts of Tamil Nadu State over the last few days, leading to fatalities and damage.
- According to media, as of 2 December, at least 17 people died after four houses collapsed in Nadur Village (Coimbatore District). Several houses have been flooded in Chennai District and schools have been closed in several parts of the state due to severe weather conditions.
- A flood alert has been issued for the people living close to Bhavani River in the western districts. Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast across the affected state.