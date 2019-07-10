10 Jul 2019

India - Severe weather (ASDMA, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 10 Jul 2019 View Original

  • Heavy rain and floods have been affecting eight districts of the Assam State (north-eastern India) in the last number of days.

  • According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as of 9 July, at least 62,000 people have been affected and 145 villages flooded. In addition, roads, bridges and embankments have been damaged.

  • Local authorities have deployed four distribution camps in Golaghat District and one relief camp in Jorhat District where 200 people have been sheltered.

  • For the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast over the Assam State where a red warning for heavy rain has been issued

