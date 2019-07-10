India - Severe weather (ASDMA, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 July 2019)

Heavy rain and floods have been affecting eight districts of the Assam State (north-eastern India) in the last number of days.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as of 9 July, at least 62,000 people have been affected and 145 villages flooded. In addition, roads, bridges and embankments have been damaged.

Local authorities have deployed four distribution camps in Golaghat District and one relief camp in Jorhat District where 200 people have been sheltered.