India: Salesian Missions donor funding provides 780 families dry ration kits through Bosconet

Bosconet, located in New Delhi, India, was able to provide food rations to those impacted by the coronavirus lockdowns in communities in Shillong and Assam. The support was made possible through the generous support of a Salesian Missions donor. Salesian Missions is the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco.

As a result of the lockdowns, many people lost their jobs, including migrant, contract, and domestic workers, and daily wage laborers. Migrant workers were not able to travel back home to be with their families and were stuck with no work, no proper place to live and no food to eat.

Bosconet stepped in to help and began distributing dry ration kits on March 25. Through the support of the Salesian Missions donor, Bosconet was able to reach 780 families from May 16-30. Temporary laborers in tea gardens and daily wage laborers were provided dry ration kits to ensure they had food to eat.

Baralin Kharummind is one of the residents who received the dry ration donation. She said, “I live in a village, which is in a remote area, where it is difficult to access things needed for daily use. After the announcement of the lockdown in the country, it was even difficult with no job and food at home to feed my family. I am very grateful to Bosconet for their support for my family during this difficult time. It is really a blessing for us to receive help like rice, dal, sugar, salt, oil, soaps and tea leaf. On behalf of everyone from my village, I would like to say thank you. I thank the staff of Bosconet who carried out the distribution kits.”

Bosconet has been helping underprivileged children, youth and women across India through quality education, market-oriented skill training and the provision of services to help youth achieve a sustainable livelihood. Bosconet has been providing support to those impacted by the coronavirus since the start of the lockdown. Whether it’s been increasing awareness about prevention of the virus, handing out masks or ensuring people have food to eat, the Bosconet staff has been on the front lines providing help to those most in need during this challenging time.

India has the world’s fourth largest economy but more than 22 percent of the country lives in poverty. About 31 percent of the world’s multidimensionally poor children live in India, according to a report by the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative. A multidimensionally poor child is one who lacks at least one-third of 10 indicators, grouped into three dimensions of poverty: health, education and standard of living.

Salesian missionaries living and working in India place special emphasis on rescuing and rehabilitating children engaged in child labor. There are Salesian-run programs throughout the country that have helped hundreds of thousands of vulnerable youth through the years, and this work continues today.