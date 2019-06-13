13 Jun 2019

India, Pakistan - Tropical Cyclone VAYU update (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Jun 2019 View Original

On 13 June at 0.00 UTC, Tropical Cyclone VAYU's centre was approximately 185 km south-west of Junagadh City (Gujarat) and 135 km west of the coastal town of Veraval (Gujarat), with maximum sustained winds of 157 km/h.

VAYU is forecast to slighty strengthen as it continues north-west along the coast of western Gujarat, before weakening as it moves out to sea.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, strong winds and storm surge could affect Gujarat State in India.

According to media reports, two people died in a suburb of Mumbai and nearly 300,000 people were preventively evacuated across Gujarat.

