India, Pakistan - Tropical Cyclone VAYU update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, IMD, PMD, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 June 2019)

Tropical Cyclone VAYU's centre was approximately 215 km south-southwest of Junagadh city and approximately 140 km south-west of the coastal town of Porbandar on 14 June at 0.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 167 km/h.

The weather system is due to move westward to sea, far off western Gujarat, with maximum sustained winds of 157 km/h.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast over Gujarat State and Coastal Karnataka, strong winds and storm surge over Gujarat and moderate rainfall over southern Sindh Province, Pakistan. According to media reports, the power supply was disrupted in nearly 560 villages of Saurashtra and south Gurajat. Evacuation camps remain operational.