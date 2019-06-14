14 Jun 2019

India, Pakistan - Tropical Cyclone VAYU update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, IMD, PMD, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Jun 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone VAYU's centre was approximately 215 km south-southwest of Junagadh city and approximately 140 km south-west of the coastal town of Porbandar on 14 June at 0.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 167 km/h.

The weather system is due to move westward to sea, far off western Gujarat, with maximum sustained winds of 157 km/h.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast over Gujarat State and Coastal Karnataka, strong winds and storm surge over Gujarat and moderate rainfall over southern Sindh Province, Pakistan. According to media reports, the power supply was disrupted in nearly 560 villages of Saurashtra and south Gurajat. Evacuation camps remain operational.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.