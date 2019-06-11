11 Jun 2019

India, Pakistan - Tropical Cyclone VAYU (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 11 Jun 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone VAYU formed over the eastern Arabian Sea (Indian Ocean) on 10 June and started moving north. On 11 June at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 310 km west of Malvan (Maharashtra State, western India) with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h (tropical storm).
    It could reach southwestern Gujarat State on 13 June, with maximum sustained winds up to 150-160 km/h.

  • Heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast over western coastal states over the next 24 hours.

  • A strong wind and heavy rainfall warning is in effect for Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra States and a thunderstorm warning for Maharashtra States. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the eastern Arabian Sea.

  • The national government has deployed 15 teams of National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) in coastal areas. The Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have also been alerted to assist with relief operations if required.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.