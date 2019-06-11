India, Pakistan - Tropical Cyclone VAYU (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2019)

Tropical Cyclone VAYU formed over the eastern Arabian Sea (Indian Ocean) on 10 June and started moving north. On 11 June at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 310 km west of Malvan (Maharashtra State, western India) with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h (tropical storm).

It could reach southwestern Gujarat State on 13 June, with maximum sustained winds up to 150-160 km/h.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast over western coastal states over the next 24 hours.

A strong wind and heavy rainfall warning is in effect for Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra States and a thunderstorm warning for Maharashtra States. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the eastern Arabian Sea.