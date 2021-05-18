India, Pakistan - Tropical Cyclone TAUKTAE (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, IMD, NDM India) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 May 2021)

Tropical Cyclone TAUKTAE made landfall in the afternoon of 17 May over the coast of Saurashtra (Gujarat State, north-western India), with maximum sustained winds up to 200 km/h.

According to national authorities (NDM India), the human impact has reached 23 fatalities and 41 injured people across Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa States and Lakshadweep Union Territory. More than 217,450 people across the western coast of India have been evacuated. Full or partial damage has been reported to 643,890 houses, several road sections and public infrastructure.

TAUKTAE is forecast to weaken, as it moves north-northeastwards, reaching Rajasthan State in the afternoon of 18 May. After that, TAUKTAE is expected to dissipate in the morning of 19 May.

Red warnings for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning have been issued for Rajasthan. Storm surge is forecast over western Kathiawar peninsula, while moderate to locally heavy rain and strong winds are expected over Gujarat and north-coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai City.