India + 1 more

India, Pakistan - Monsoon rain update (NDMI, NDMA IMD, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 July 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Continuous monsoon rainfall has been affecting several parts of India and Pakistan, leading to an increasing number of fatalities and damage.

  • In India, the Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (NDMI), reports 183 fatalities across four States (Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Karnataka), 10 injuries in Kerala and 3 missing people in West Bengal. More than 59,000 people have been evacuated to 302 relief camps, approximately 1,400,000 people affected, and more than 9,000 houses damaged or destroyed.

  • In Pakistan, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 12 people died and 3 have been injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. In addition, 27 houses were damaged in Balochistan Province.

  • On 3-4 July, heavy rainfall is forecast across most parts India particularly in south-western, central and north-eastern States and moderate rain is expected over northern and north-eastern Provinces.

  • The India Meteorological Department issued a red warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong wind in west Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal and Sikkim States.

Related Content