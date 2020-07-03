India, Pakistan - Monsoon rain update (NDMI, NDMA IMD, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 July 2020)

Continuous monsoon rainfall has been affecting several parts of India and Pakistan, leading to an increasing number of fatalities and damage.

In India, the Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (NDMI), reports 183 fatalities across four States (Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Karnataka), 10 injuries in Kerala and 3 missing people in West Bengal. More than 59,000 people have been evacuated to 302 relief camps, approximately 1,400,000 people affected, and more than 9,000 houses damaged or destroyed.

In Pakistan, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 12 people died and 3 have been injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. In addition, 27 houses were damaged in Balochistan Province.

On 3-4 July, heavy rainfall is forecast across most parts India particularly in south-western, central and north-eastern States and moderate rain is expected over northern and north-eastern Provinces.