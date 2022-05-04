India + 1 more
India, Pakistan - Heatwave (IMD, PMD, WMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 May 2022)
- Since late March, an extreme heatwave with temperatures over 40° has been affecting parts of India (particularly western India) and Pakistan, causing casualties and affecting millions of people.
- According to media reports, at least 25 people have died in Maharashtra State, while electricity disruptions have been reported across parts of Pakistan.
- For the next 24 hours, heatwave conditions are forecast over parts of Maharashtra and West Rajasthan (western India). Hot and dry weather is expected over central and southern Pakistan.