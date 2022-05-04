India + 1 more

India, Pakistan - Heatwave (IMD, PMD, WMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 May 2022)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Since late March, an extreme heatwave with temperatures over 40° has been affecting parts of India (particularly western India) and Pakistan, causing casualties and affecting millions of people.
  • According to media reports, at least 25 people have died in Maharashtra State, while electricity disruptions have been reported across parts of Pakistan.
  • For the next 24 hours, heatwave conditions are forecast over parts of Maharashtra and West Rajasthan (western India). Hot and dry weather is expected over central and southern Pakistan.

Related Content