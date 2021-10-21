India, Nepal - Landslides and floods, update (DG ECHO, NDMI, IMD, DRRP, DHM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 October 2021)

Heavy rain continues to affect the Himalayan State of Uttarakhand (northern India) and the neighbouring Nepal since 16 October, triggering several landslides and causing floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

In Uttarakhand, the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI) reports, as of 20 October, 52 fatalities, due to several landslides occurred on 18-19 October across a number of Districts. NDMI also reports five people missing, 17 injuries and 1,385 evacuated people throughout the affected Districts. National authorities have deployed 17 teams for rescue and relief operations throughout the affected area.

Over the next 24 hours, light rain is forecast over Uttarakhan.

In Nepal, based on the last Disaster Risk Reduction Portal (DRRP), there are 88 fatalities, 30 people still missing and 10 injured people across several Districts.