India
India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, UN OCHA, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 August 2020)
- Rainfall and widespread flooding due to the Southwest Monsoon continue to affect most of the States of India. The death toll reached 868 people throughout the country.
- The National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI) reports, as of 12 August, nearly 700,000 evacuated people, and around 14,350,000 affected people across the contry. The worst affected States remain Bihar, with 7,718,000 displaced people, and Assam, with approximately 81,700 displaced.
- Several States was also affected by landslides, in particular Kerala, Assam, Karnataka, and Arunachal Pradesh. The most recent landslide occurred in Idduki District (Kerala) on 8 August, leading to at least 55 fatalities.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over most of the country, except over south-eastern States. Very heavy rainfall is forecast over northeastern, and central States, as well as over southwestern coastal areas.