India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD, NOAA, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 September 2019)

Monsoon rains and widespread flooding continue to affect several Indian States. The death toll has reached more than 1,200 people across 11 states.

According to the latest report of the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), 14 people have died in Punjab, 62 in Uttarakhand, 51 in Himachal Pradesh, 295 in Maharashtra, 177 in Kerala, 104 in Karnataka, 124 in Gujarat, 94 in Assam, 193 in West Bengal, and 122 in Madhya Pradesh.

The number of displaced, according to the same source, has reached around 1,500,000 people.