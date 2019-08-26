26 Aug 2019

India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD, NOAA, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Aug 2019

  • According to the latest report of the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), 1,326 people are dead following Monsoon-related incidents across 14 States, 265 in MagMaharashtra, 175 in West Bengal, 174 in Kerala, 130 in Bihar, 107 in Gujarat, 104 in Karnataka, 98 in Madhya Pradesh, 94 in Assam, 58 in Uttarakhand, 50 in Rajasthan, 49 in Himachal Pradesh, 12 in Punjab, and 10 in Odisha.

  • Over 1,800,000 people have also been displaced. Heavy to locally very heavy rainfall is forecast in central, eastern and north-eastern states and Kerala, as well as thundestorms in Jharkhand.

