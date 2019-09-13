13 Sep 2019

India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD, NOAA, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Sep 2019

Monsoon rains and widespread flooding continue parts of India. The death toll has now reached more than 1,400 people across 12 States. According to the latest report of the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), as of 11 September, 310 people died in Maharashtra, 203 in West Bengal, 180 in Kerala, 145 in Madhya Pradesh, 136 in Gujarat, 104 in Karnataka, 94 in Assam, 63 in Uttarakhand, 51 in Himachal Pradesh, 14 in Punjab, and 10 in Odisha. A staggering 1,600,000 people are now displaced across these States as a result. Over the next 24 hours, heavy to locally very heavy rain is forecast over central and eastern States as well as over southern Gujarat, accompanied by thunderstorms in Jharkhand and Bihar.

