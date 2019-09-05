05 Sep 2019

India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD, NOAA, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Sep 2019 View Original

  • Monsoon rains and widespread flooding continue to affect several Indian States. The death toll has reached more than 1,200 people across 11 states.

  • According to the latest report of the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), 14 people have died in Punjab, 62 in Uttarakhand, 51 in Himachal Pradesh, 295 in Maharashtra, 177 in Kerala, 104 in Karnataka, 124 in Gujarat, 94 in Assam, 193 in West Bengal, and 122 in Madhya Pradesh.

  • The number of displaced, according to the same source, has reached around 1,500,000 people.

  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy to locally very heavy rain is forecast for central, eastern and western states as wall as over Kerala and Karnataka, accompanied by thundestorms in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

