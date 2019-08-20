India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 August 2019)

According to the latest report of the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), the death toll following Monsoon flooding has reached 1,058 across 9 States. 245 people have died in Maharashtra, 155 in Kerala, 154 in West Bengal, 130 in Bihar, 107 in Gujarat, 94 in Assam, 94 in Karnataka, 69 in Madhya Pradesh, and 10 in Odisha.

The number of displaced, according to the same source, has reached more than 1,830,000 people.

Heavy to locally very heavy rainfall are forecast over central, eastern and southern States over the next 24 hours, accompanied by thundestorms in Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha.