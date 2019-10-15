15 Oct 2019

India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 15 Oct 2019 View Original
  • Rains and widespread flooding due to the Southwest Monsoon continue to affect most Indian states and have resulted in the deaths of 1,800 people across 14 states since the season began, according to the latest report of the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), as of 13 October.
  • The number of displaced across the aforementioned States and Delhi, according to the same source, stands at more than 1,850,000 people, while up to 11,602,839 people are affected.
  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy to locally very heavy rain is forecast over central states, southern Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.