India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 15 Oct 2019 — View Original
- Rains and widespread flooding due to the Southwest Monsoon continue to affect most Indian states and have resulted in the deaths of 1,800 people across 14 states since the season began, according to the latest report of the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), as of 13 October.
- The number of displaced across the aforementioned States and Delhi, according to the same source, stands at more than 1,850,000 people, while up to 11,602,839 people are affected.
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy to locally very heavy rain is forecast over central states, southern Kerala and Tamil Nadu.