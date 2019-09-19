India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
- The death toll continues to rise across 11 states affected by widespread Monsoon flooding.
- According to the latest report of the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), as of 19 September, 1,403 have died this Monsoon season, 322 people in Maharashtra, 206 in West Bengal, 180 in Kerala, 158 in Madhya Pradesh, 140 in Gujarat, 104 in Karnataka, 96 in Assam, 65 in Uttarakhand, 54 in Rajastan, 51 in Himachal Pradesh, 17 in Punjab and 10 in Odisha.
- The number of displaced stands at 1,600,000 people.
- Red warnings for heavy rainfall have been issued over southern Gujarat, western Maharashtra, and western Madhya Pradesh for 19 September. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue to affect western Maharashtra, and the Konkan coast, including Goa State (western India) on 19-20 September.