India - Monsoon rains, update (NDMI, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 June 2022)

Heavy monsoon rains continue to affect several States of India (in particular north-eastern, north-western, and central States) since mid-May, triggering landslides, causing rivers overflow, a number of severe weather-related incidents and severe floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage. As of 29 June, the death toll reached 601 people throughout the country, as reported by the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI). The worst affected States are: Himachal Pradesh (with 163 fatalities), Assam (139), Maharashtra (60), Bihar and Madhya Pradesh (46 each one), Gujarat and Meghalaya (36 each one). NDMI also reports 55 persons still missing, over 1,100 injured people, more than 527,000 evacuated people in 3,631 relief centres and nearly 145,000 damaged houses across affected States. Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over most of the Country, except over central-western and north-western States. Very heavy rainfall is forecast over central-northern States and south-western coastal areas of the Country.