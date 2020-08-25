India
India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 August 2020)
- India continues to be affected by rain, widespread flooding and landslides caused by the Southwest Monsoon. As of 24 August, the number of fatalities has increased to 1,082 and more than 17 million people have been affected. 27 are missing and 239 have been injured.
- According to the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), at least 305,000 people are displaced in evacuation camps. More than 98,100 houses have been damaged.
- Red warnings for heavy rain have been issued for Kathiawar peninsula (Indian west coast) on 25 August and for Odisha on 26 August. More locally heavy rain is forecast over north-west India from 26-28 August.