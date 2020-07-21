India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 July 2020)

Rainfall and widespread flooding due to the Southwest Monsoon continue to affect most of the states of India. The death toll reached 470 people across nine states. The worst affected State is the West Bengal.

The National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI) reports, as of 20 July, 142 fatalities in Western Bengal, 111 in Assam, 81 in Gujarat, 46 in Maharashtra, 44 in Madhya Pradesh, 25 in Kerala, 19 in Uttarakhand, and 2 across Uttar Pradesh.

The same source reports 91,950 displaced people and more than 6,085,400 affected people across the aforementioned states and Bihar.