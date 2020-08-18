India
India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 August 2020)
- Several states continue to be affected by rain, widespread flooding and landslides from the Southwest Monsoon. 847 people have died as a result, while more than 14.8 million have been affected.
- Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal continue to be most affected. 217,265 people are displaced across evacuation camps, as more than 29,500 houses have been fully or partially damaged.
- Moderate to very heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over most parts of eastern, northeastern, central and northwestern States. Red warnings for heavy rain have been issued for Gujarat, East Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.