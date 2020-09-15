India
India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 September 2020)
- Monsoon rain continues to affect several States of India, causing flooding and landslides, which resulted in an increased number of fatalities.
- On 10-13 September, national authorities (NDMA), report at least 1,031 fatalities and more than 240,800 people displaced to evacuation centres across Assam, Gujarat, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh States.
- About 24 people are missing, 342 individuals have been injured and more than 151,800 houses were destroyed or partially damaged throughout the aforementioned States.
- Moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over central, south-eastern, and north-eastern India on 15-16 September.