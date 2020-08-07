India
India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 August 2020)
- Rain and widespread flooding resulting from the Southwest Monsoon continue to affect most Indian states. The death toll reached 771 people throughout the country. The most affected States are: West Bengal, Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.
- The National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI) reports 568,000 evacuated people, with over 210,000 in 1,007 relief centres and more than 13,357,000 affected across the aforementioned States. The worst affected States are Bihar, with around 482,000 displaced people, and Assam, with approximately 81,700 displaced.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of the country and very heavy rain over western States and south-western coastal areas.