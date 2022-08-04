India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2022)

Heavy monsoon rains continue to affect several states of India (in particular northern and central States) since mid-May, triggering landslides, causing rivers to overflow, a number of severe weather-related incidents, and severe floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

As of 3 August, the death toll reached 1,354 across India, as reported by the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI). The worst affected States are: Himachal Pradesh (with 232 fatalities), Assam (199), Madhya Pradesh (162), Gujarat (119) and Maharashtra (112).

NDMI also reports more than 980,000 evacuated people in over 5,800 relief centres, and more than 361,000 damaged houses across affected States.