India

India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2022)

  • Heavy monsoon rains continue to affect several states of India (in particular northern and central States) since mid-May, triggering landslides, causing rivers to overflow, a number of severe weather-related incidents, and severe floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

  • As of 3 August, the death toll reached 1,354 across India, as reported by the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI). The worst affected States are: Himachal Pradesh (with 232 fatalities), Assam (199), Madhya Pradesh (162), Gujarat (119) and Maharashtra (112).

  • NDMI also reports more than 980,000 evacuated people in over 5,800 relief centres, and more than 361,000 damaged houses across affected States.

  • Over the next 24 hours, more rainfall with locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over most of the country, except over the far north, Gujarat, and the eastern coastal area.

