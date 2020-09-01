India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 September 2020)

Incessant monsoon rains have resulted in floods in eight states of India with Odisha and Madhya Pradesh being the worst affected.

In Odisha state, more than 1.4 million people in 20 districts have been affected with at least 17 deaths recorded as of 31 August. Over 10,382 houses have been damaged and 168,904 hectares of crop area has been affected.

In Madhya Pradesh, 12 districts have been affected with 9,300 persons taken to 170 relief camps during rescue operations. 19 deaths have been recorded so far.

Rivers in both states are flowing above the danger mark with IMD predicting more rains in the two states.