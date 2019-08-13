India - Monsoon rains update (NDMI, IMD, CWC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 13 Aug 2019
- Widespread Monsoon flooding in southern and western states has left 85 dead in Kerala, 48 in Karnataka, 43 in Maharashtra, and 31 in Gujarat. Over 1.2 million people are displaced across 2,093 relief camps in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Reduced rainfall has led to some improvement to the situation.
- River levels are expected to rise in Odisha State, the River Krishna and its tributaries have reached severe levels. Most dam reservoirs are full in Maharashtra State.
- Heavy rain is forecast in central-eastern states over the next 24 hours and widespread rain is expected in Kerala over the next 48 hours.