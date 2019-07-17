India - Monsoon rains update (IMD, SDMA, ASDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 17 Jul 2019 — View Original
- The number of weather-related fatalities following monsoon rains across a number of states in India has also increased. As of 17 July, 33 are reported dead in Bihar State, 17 in Assam State and 14 in Utar Pradesh.
- Over 25,000 people have been affected in nine flood-affected districts in Bihar and more than 140,000 people are sheltering across 695 camps in Assam. Several rivers in north-eastern states are overflowing including the river Brahmaputra (Assam) which continues to flow above danger level and 90% of Kaziranga National Park is submerged.
- Heavy rainfall will move towards north-western and most southern states in the next 24 hours. A red alert for heavy rainfall and floods has been issued for several districts of Kerala State from 18-20 July.