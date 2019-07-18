18 Jul 2019

India - Monsoon rains update (IMD, NDMA, Save the Children, ACAPS, NOAA, Reliefweb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 Jul 2019

The ongoing monsoon continues to result in fatalities and damage notably in Assam, Bihar, Tripura, Mizoram and Maharashtra.

As of 18 July, the number dead in Assam has increased from 17 to 30, 33 have died in Bihar, 14 in Uttar Pradesh and 2 in Tripura.

14 people died when a building collapsed after heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over the already affected states.

