India

India - Monsoon rains, update (IMD, NDM India) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 June 2022)

  • Heavy monsoon rains continue to affect several States of India since mid-May, triggering landslides, causing floods, and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.

  • According to the National Institute of Disaster Management (NDMI), 418 people have died, most across Himachal Pradesh (152 fatalities), Assam (100), Meghalaya (34) and Madhya Pradesh (34). A total of 56 people are still missing, 946 are injured and more than 450,000 evacuated in 3,130 relief camps.

  • On 24-25 June, heavy to very heavy rainfall with localized thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast over western, south-western, central, eastern and north-eastern India. Orange warnings for strong winds and heavy rain have been issued for western India.

