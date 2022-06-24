India - Monsoon rains, update (IMD, NDM India) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 June 2022)

-
Heavy monsoon rains continue to affect several States of India since mid-May, triggering landslides, causing floods, and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.
According to the National Institute of Disaster Management (NDMI), 418 people have died, most across Himachal Pradesh (152 fatalities), Assam (100), Meghalaya (34) and Madhya Pradesh (34). A total of 56 people are still missing, 946 are injured and more than 450,000 evacuated in 3,130 relief camps.
On 24-25 June, heavy to very heavy rainfall with localized thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast over western, south-western, central, eastern and north-eastern India. Orange warnings for strong winds and heavy rain have been issued for western India.