India - Monsoon rains update (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 16 Jul 2019 — View Original
- The monsoon in north-eastern India continues to impact Assam, Bihar, Tripura and Mizoram States.
- A red alert was issued in Assam on 15 July as 4,300,000 people across 30 of the state's 33 districts are affected by floods. 15 have died and 80,000 are shetering in 494 camps. Another 24 have died from flooding in Bihar and up to 2.5 million people have been affected.
- 1,000 families were evacuated in Mizoram after the Khawthlangtuipui river flooded 32 villages in Lunglei district and five were killed. Two more deaths were reported in Tripura and 18,000 people are sheltering in 61 camps.
- Roads between Tripura, Mizoram and the rest of the country have been affected by heavy rain and landslides. Water levels have exceeded dangerous levels in 30 sites across Bihar and Assam.
- Moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over southern, central-eastern and northern areas, as well as thunderstorms in eastern regions.