India - Monsoon rains update (DG ECHO, NDMI, IMD, NOAA, Reliefweb, Floodlist, media) (Flash of 27 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 27 Sep 2019
- Rainfall and widespread flooding due to the Southwest Monsoon continue to affect several States of India. The death toll has reached more than 1,600 across 14 States.
- According to the latest report of the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), as of 25 September, 338 people were were killed in Maharashtra, 223 in West Bengal, 181 in Kerala, 170 in Madhya Pradesh, 150 in Gujarat, 130 in Bihar, 105 in Karnataka, 96 in Assam, 69 in Uttarakhand, 58 in Rajasthan, 52 in Himachal Pradesh, 18 in Punjab, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and 10 in Odisha.
- The NDMI reports that the number of displaced people across the aforementioned States and Delhi stands at more than 1,800,000.
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast over central and north-eastern States as well as over the coastal area of northern Kerala and southern Karnataka, accompanied with thundestorms over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.