27 Sep 2019

India - Monsoon rains update (DG ECHO, NDMI, IMD, NOAA, Reliefweb, Floodlist, media) (Flash of 27 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 27 Sep 2019 View Original
  • Rainfall and widespread flooding due to the Southwest Monsoon continue to affect several States of India. The death toll has reached more than 1,600 across 14 States.
  • According to the latest report of the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), as of 25 September, 338 people were were killed in Maharashtra, 223 in West Bengal, 181 in Kerala, 170 in Madhya Pradesh, 150 in Gujarat, 130 in Bihar, 105 in Karnataka, 96 in Assam, 69 in Uttarakhand, 58 in Rajasthan, 52 in Himachal Pradesh, 18 in Punjab, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and 10 in Odisha.
  • The NDMI reports that the number of displaced people across the aforementioned States and Delhi stands at more than 1,800,000.
  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast over central and north-eastern States as well as over the coastal area of northern Kerala and southern Karnataka, accompanied with thundestorms over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.