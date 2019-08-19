19 Aug 2019

India - Monsoon rains update (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Aug 2019 View Original

  • Torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have triggered flash floods. Delhi and Punjab states are also on flood alert.

  • According to media reports, at least 23 people have been killed in Himachal Pradesh, while 3 died and 22 are missing following a cloudburst in Uttarakhand, 3 more reportedly died in Punjab.

  • Over 670 roads, including 13 national highways are blocked across Himachal Pradesh, which received 1,065% higher than normal ‘single day rainfall’ on 18 August. Uttarakhand recorded a surplus of 159% in 24 hours. Water, electricity and communication facilities have been affected.

  • The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are conducting search and rescue operations.

  • DG ECHO is closely following the situation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.