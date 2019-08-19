India - Monsoon rains update (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2019)

Torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have triggered flash floods. Delhi and Punjab states are also on flood alert.

According to media reports, at least 23 people have been killed in Himachal Pradesh, while 3 died and 22 are missing following a cloudburst in Uttarakhand, 3 more reportedly died in Punjab.

Over 670 roads, including 13 national highways are blocked across Himachal Pradesh, which received 1,065% higher than normal ‘single day rainfall’ on 18 August. Uttarakhand recorded a surplus of 159% in 24 hours. Water, electricity and communication facilities have been affected.

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are conducting search and rescue operations.