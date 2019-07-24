24 Jul 2019

India - Monsoon rains update (DG ECHO, Government of India, IMD, NDMA, SDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 24 Jul 2019 View Original

Heavy monsoon rain continues to affect several States of India, leading to increased casualties. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, as of 23 July, 102 people died in Bihar, 66 in Assam, 20 in Kerala and 5 in Tripura. In addition, media report 46 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, of which 32 due to lightning on 21 July. National authorities provided approximately 1,500 relief camps and deployed 123 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to help the affected people. Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is expected over the affected States.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.