India - Monsoon rains update (DG ECHO, Government of India, IMD, NDMA, SDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 July 2019)

Heavy monsoon rain continues to affect several States of India, leading to increased casualties. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, as of 23 July, 102 people died in Bihar, 66 in Assam, 20 in Kerala and 5 in Tripura. In addition, media report 46 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, of which 32 due to lightning on 21 July. National authorities provided approximately 1,500 relief camps and deployed 123 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to help the affected people. Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is expected over the affected States.